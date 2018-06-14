Titleist Continues Golf’s Longest Winning Streak at U.S. Open

Titleist has extended its streak as the most trusted ball at the U.S. Open in 2018, making it 70 years as the #1 ball at the toughest Major for the #1 ball in golf. To celebrate golf’s longest winning streak, the brand is giving golfers the opportunity to purchase Special Play #70 Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls in Limited Edition U.S. Open packaging.

More players seeking to etch their names into the record books have opted for the exceptional distance, control and consistency of the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x at Shinnecock Hills, extending the overwhelming preference of Titleist golf balls at Major Championships, dominance that started at the U.S. Open in 1949.

Titleist has also been the #1 ball at The Open Championship since records began and reaffirmed its tremendous trust amongst the world’s best players at the 2018 Masters Tournament, where 54 members of the field of 87, including the eventual champion, elected to put a Titleist ball into play.

This success is replicated week-in, week-out across all worldwide professional tours. Indeed, since the start of the 2017/18 season, Titleist has amassed 100* wins globally, more than six times the nearest competitor, while 13,075* players have chosen to tee up Pro V1 or Pro V1x. The latter figure is more than seven times that of the closest rival.

Michael Creighton, Titleist Golf Ball Manager, said: “Our incredible streak at the U.S. Open is testament to the quality and performance of Titleist golf balls and the trust that is placed in Pro V1 and Pro V1x amongst the world’s best players when it matters most.

“We are delighted to mark the continuation of this remarkable success story by introducing our Special Play #70 Pro V1 and Pro V1x in Limited Edition U.S. Open packaging, providing our amateur loyalists with the opportunity to celebrate with us on one of the biggest weekends of the year so far.”

Special Play #70 Pro V1 and Pro V1x in Limited Edition U.S. Open Packaging are now available from participating Titleist accounts across the UK and Ireland. SRP: £52

*Counts accurate as of 11th June 2018

