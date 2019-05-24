The HowDidiDo ‘Am-Dram’ Has Stunning Weekly Prizes 

More than 3,000 golfers signed up for HowDidiDo’s 2019 Loch Lomond Whiskies Stroke-play Series within a few days of its launch last week. The competition, which was launched to celebrate World Whisky Day, offers weekly prizes of Loch Lomond Whiskies 12-Year-Old Malt until the week after the Open Championship, at Royal Portrush, on July 26.

In addition to the opportunity to win one of the 10 weekly prizes, all entrants have a chance to win tickets to the 148th Open Championship, at Royal Portrush, and the 149th Open Championship, at Royal St George’s, in one of several prize-draws to be carried out during the series.

Once registered, a player’s score is automatically collated by HowDidiDo from every qualifying competition played in a relevant stroke-play series week. Golfers must have registered for the series and record a score in a qualifying competition in the relevant week to be eligible for that week’s prize.

All qualifying scores posted to HowDidiDo by their golf club in the qualifying period will be eligible for the competition. Entrants may play more than one round in the qualifying period, but only the participant’s best score will count toward a prize.

The competition is open to all HowDidiDo members over the age of 18 and is free to enter.

HowDidiDo is Europe’s largest online golf community, with more than half-a-million club golfers from 1,800-plus registered clubs using the website or mobile app regularly across the UK and Ireland.

The HowDidiDo system, part of the solution offered to golf clubs by Club Systems International software, holds data from more than 53 million rounds of golf, along with handicaps, results and scores from more than 1.3 million golf club members.

HowDidiDo allows members to analyse their game and compare performance with other players at their club or across the entire HowDidiDo network, and is rapidly becoming the largest online social golfing hub in the world, with new, engaging and exciting content for golfers to enjoy. It is also used for official CONGU handicap and competition results.

www.howdidido.com