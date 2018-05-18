The Club Company Acquired By Epiris

The Club Company this afternoon announced that it has been acquired by leading private equity group Epiris from a company affiliated with Lone Star Funds.

The Club Company operates 13 country clubs predominantly located in central and southern England. The clubs have over 40,000 members and offer a range of facilities, including championship-standard golf courses, state-of-the-art health and fitness facilities, swimming pools, spas and tennis courts, as well as bars, restaurants and accommodation.

Commenting on the sale, Thierry Delsol, CEO of The Club Company, said: “In Epiris we are thrilled to have found an ambitious and experienced partner which shares both our vision for the future of the business and our passion for high operating standards. Their support and insight means that we can move ahead with our growth plans with confidence.

“I would like to thank Lone Star Funds who have been a very supportive partner. They have been instrumental in helping grow the company over the last 4 years. I welcome the opportunity to work with Steve Burns, who has been appointed Non-Executive Chairman and would like to express my sincere thanks to Paul Sellars who has been The Club Company Chairman for many years. It has been a pleasure working with Paul and I wish him all the best.”

Bill Priestley, Chief Investment Partner of Epiris, said: “We are delighted to announce this third investment from Epiris Fund II. The opportunity here is exactly what we look for: a high-quality, cash-generative business with a strong management team with whom we can partner to drive operational effectiveness and investment-led growth. We are excited to be working with Thierry and his team to transform both the growth and the scale of the business.”

Top picture; Witney Lakes, Oxfordshire, acquired by The Club Company last year

The Club Company https://www.theclubcompany.com/