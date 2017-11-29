Tewkesbury Park appoints Magic Hour Media

Luxury Cotswolds hotel, spa and golf club Tewkesbury Park has appointed marketing specialists Magic Hour Media to handle its golf PR, advertising and media relations for 2018.

After an extensive two-year, £9m refurbishment the new-look Tewkesbury Park is effectively a new proposition for UK golf lovers.

Set in 163 acres of undulating parkland, with commanding views of Cheltenham and the Cotswolds, Tewkesbury Park has renovated every bedroom, every hole on its 18-hole Par 73 golf course, and its leisure & conferencing facilities, creating a 93-room golf hotel and spa with few equals in the west of England.

Sitting at the crossroads of the Midlands and the South West, Tewkesbury Park is easily accessible from London, Birmingham and Manchester, as well as from Bristol and South Wales.

Magic Hour Media completed a photoshoot at Tewkesbury Park in the summer of 2016, and has already started making plans to increase the hotel’s golf media profile in 2018.

“We selected Magic Hour Media after discussing our goals with Andy, and listening to his ideas” said Patrick Jones, Tewkesbury Park’s General Manager. “The new owners have invested heavily since taking over in spring 2014, and after a huge amount of work we now feel that Tewkesbury Park stands comparison with the UK’s finest golf hotels.

“We invite all UK golfers to visit us, stay in our new bedrooms, play our new-look golf course and sample our warm, traditional hospitality. We are looking forward to implementing the comprehensive communication plan which Magic Hour Media has devised for us.”

Andy Hiseman, Magic Hour Media owner, said: “Speaking as a golfer I think that Tewkesbury Park is now the complete golf hotel. The rooms and other facilities are truly wonderful, and the beautiful golf course plays out against spectacular views. It’s time for Britain’s golfers to sharpen their blades and get here to see just how huge the improvements are! We are honoured to be chosen to represent Tewkesbury Park, and are looking forward to helping Patrick and the rest of the team.”

Tewkesbury Park www.tewkesburypark.co.uk Media Centre www.hiseman.com/media/#tp

Magic Hour: PR & Media: www.hiseman.com | Photography: www.hisemanphoto.com