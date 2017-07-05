TaylorMade-adidas Golf Extend 2% B2B Savings

As a ‘Thank You’ to its retail partners for their support, TaylorMade-adidas Golf has extended their offering of an additional 2% line discount (on top of the already agreed terms) on all orders placed through the new TMaG Direct B2B platform up until 31st July 2017*.

The new platform allows retailers to access their account 24/7, place and track orders, view real-time stock availability, and view/print invoices. With round the clock accessibility, the B2B platform is perfect for retailers looking to continue business when their Area Sales Managers are not available.

Alongside the extension of the 2% savings, all orders placed on the same day (and in stock) will now be shipped in just the one box. This makes it easier for retailers to manage deliveries as well as making for a more environmentally friendly process.

To sign up to TMaG Direct visit www.tmagdirect.com

Tags: TaylorMade-adidas Golf, TMaG