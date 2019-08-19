Tagmarshal Supports Pace of Play Initiative

Tagmarshal, the golf course intelligence and pace-of-play management system trusted by public golf courses, private country clubs and resorts globally, supports the sentiments of world #1 golf professional, Brooks Koepka, in his calling for improvement of pace of play on the PGA Tour.

“Professional golf is certainly not the only venue where pace of play needs to be a first priority. Golf courses everywhere have this challenge and Tagmarshal is providing a proven solution to improve operational efficiencies and to turn pace into an asset for golfers as well as for each facility’s professional and management teams,” said Bodo Sieber, CEO. “We fully support Brooks Koepka in his effort to improve the movement of players and to do it in an objective method,” Sieber added.

Tagmarshal is a positive force in this effort and offers a clear solution to this challenge. While optimizing the experience of playing 18 holes of golf for each player, Tagmarshal’s system also has a significant impact on unlocking revenue flow. Results at private clubs, public courses, and resorts have demonstrated significant increases in the number of rounds played, as well as increased revenue in the pro shop and food and beverage facilities, due to consistent and reduced playing time for golfers.

“There has been increasing commentary among players including Tiger Woods as well as officials from various professional tours and golf’s governing bodies such as the PGA of America, USGA and the R&A, who recognize that pace-of-play is the most critical factor in obtaining a positive experience among golfers. Proactively improving playtime and flow of play is the single biggest opportunity for golf to improve retention and attract new golfers,” Sieber said.

Tagmarshal’s system uses small “tags” clipped onto golf bags, or 2Way screens installed in carts or offered as handheld devices, which transmit geo-location data to the pro shop. Industry-leading algorithms identify risk groups enabling accurate, objective support to alleviate pace challenges before they arise. Accurate data around pace, hole-by-hole performance, starter accuracy, risk times and area, as well as geofencing and alerts empower course optimization and results that are great for golfers and great for business.

Importantly, Tagmarshal eliminates subjectivity allowing for non-confrontational, fact-based on-course interaction with groups needing to improve field flow for the benefit of all players. Backed by over eight million golf rounds tracked, and with its on-course data accumulation, movement of course play is balanced and golfers enjoy an excellent playing experience.

Sieber also noted that Tagmarshal is in use at numerous courses where major championships have been held including private clubs such as East Lake Golf Club (PGA Tour Championship), Valhalla (2014 PGA Championship), Quaker Ridge (Walker Cup), and top daily fee courses including Whistling Straits (2020 Ryder Cup), Erin Hills (2017 U.S. Open), Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (2019 U.S. Amateur Championship) and Carnoustie, site of the 2018 Open Championship, among many others.

“We commend Brooks Koepka and other influential players as they call attention to this topic as Tagmarshal recognizes the challenge in professional golf while we continually expand our reach to improve everyone’s golf experience,” Sieber said.