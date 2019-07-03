Strauss to open up Leadbetter Teaching Summit at Stoke Park

David Leadbetter will form a new opening partnership with former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss at the 2019 Leadbetter Golf Academy Global Teaching & Business Summit, which takes place at Stoke Park in Buckinghamshire from August 6-7.

Strauss, who played 100 Test matches for his country, and was a key part of the famous Ashes-winning team in 2005, will be one of the guest speakers on day one of the two-day event to discuss the methods, coaching and progression which took him to the top of his sport under the enormous pressures of the England captaincy.

The former England captain, who has since gone on to become director of cricket for the ECB, adds to an impressive list of contributors who will join Leadbetter at his eponymous Golf Academy’s European headquarters, which also includes a biomechanist, sports director and other expert instructors, including Paul Dyer and Ian Holloway.

The Leadbetter Golf Academy Global Teaching & Business Summit is an opportunity for ambitious coaches to improve their tuition skills and glean more useful information from a world-renowned coach who has played a pivotal role in 26 Major victories and supported seven players to become the world number one.

Aside from the personal insight from Strauss on performing at sport’s highest level, some of the other topics will include coaching methods, applied biomechanics, and youth development, and will allow coaches to share ideas and expand their own networks during the event.

Many of the world’s top golf coaches have gone through the Leadbetter Golf Academy certification, with 40 academies dotted around the globe and more than 100 highly-trained certified instructors, while 25 CPD points are available for PGA pros who attend each day. The cost is $250 (around £197) per day, but participants can attend both days for a total of $350 (around £276).

A limited number of places are still available. For more information, or to register for the event, visit www.davidleadbetter.com/stoke-park-summit/