Stewart Golf’s new headquarters officially opened by Richard Graham MP

Gloucester MP Richard Graham has officially opened premium golf trolley manufacturer Stewart Golf’s new £1m Gloucester factory.

Richard Graham MP said: “This is a very happy day for Stewart Golf, Gloucester, for things that are handbuilt in Great Britain and for the export business that this country is going to rely on in the future. We are never going to win in the world by mass manufacturing and trying to sell cheap goods for everybody. It’s got to be special, handbuilt, something that’s unusual, that’s high tech and innovative and that’s going to appeal to people who have the money to pay for high quality goods. That’s exactly what Stewart Golf has done.”

CEO Mark Stewart said: “We’re delighted to welcome Richard to our new home. We’ve only been operating from the new site for a short time but it’s already made a huge difference to the business and our operating efficiency. Our customers are seeing the benefits through dramatically shorter lead times; we’ve gone from weeks to hours in our time to prepare an order for shipping whilst still building all of our trolleys by hand.

Stewart Golf made its first golf trolley in 2004 after more than 4 years of development and prototyping. As a business formed and run by engineers, product design and innovation has always been at the heart of the company. This culture has delivered Stewart Golf’s flagship model: the X9 Follow; a golf trolley that will follow its owner automatically at the touch of a button.

The business relocated to Waterwells Business Park after 13 years at their original location 7 miles away in Stroud. The brand-new, 10,000sqft building provides ample space for the current manufacturing and administrative functions of the company and crucially, allows for significant future growth.

Top picture CEO Mark Stewart (left) with Richard Graham MP

Stewart Golf www.stewartgolf.com