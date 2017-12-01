Stewart Golf Unveil Christmas Promotions

British trolley manufacturer Stewart Golf has announced promotions on their exclusive X9 Follow and R1-S Push models that are purchased in December.

Any European customer buying an X9 Follow (£1,699) in December will be able to claim a free T5 Tour bag worth £179, while customers buying a new £199 R1-S Push trolley can claim an accessories pack which consists of a wheel cover, umbrella loops and towel with a combined value of £38.

CEO Mark Stewart said; “2017 has been a landmark year for Stewart Golf with us moving to a new factory and posting record sales figures yet again. We’re really pleased to finish the year with these offers, there will be some very happy golfers out there come Christmas morning!”

The elegant T5 Tour bag is a classic ‘tour’ shape and comes in black with choices of red, blue or green accents. Golfers buying via one of Stewart Golf’s 200+ stockists can claim their free T5 Tour bag via stewartgolf.co.uk/free-bag, whilst customers will be able specify their preferred colour when ordering on stewartgolf.co.uk.

The Stewart Golf Wheel Cover has only just been released and is perfectly suited to winter conditions allowing golfers to keep their cars clean and tidy. Customers who have bought from a stockist can claim via stewartgolf.co.uk/free-accessories. All customers who buy at stewartgolf.co.uk will automatically receive the goods with their order.

Both offers are strictly ‘whilst stocks last’ so customers are encouraged to purchase and claim early to avoid disappointment. Terms and conditions apply.

Stewart Golf www.stewartgolf.com