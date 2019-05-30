Staysure launches new web platform for golf fans

Staysure is celebrating its long term commitment to amateur and professional golf by unveiling an exciting new membership platform for golf fans, the Staysure Clubhouse.

Through the brand new golf website, the travel insurance provider will offer a number of benefits, prizes and money-can’t-buy experiences from across its golf sponsorship portfolio.

Entering the second year of partnering with the European Tour and the PGA to support senior golf, Staysure wanted to connect with golfers and bring customers closer to the Staysure Tour, the European Tour, the Staysure PGA Trophy, the Staysure Amateur Golf Tour and beyond.

Visitors will be able to register and join the ‘Staysure Clubhouse’ for free to immediately be in with a chance to win tickets and hospitality passes to Staysure Tour and European Tour events, including the BMW PGA Championship, the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and the Senior Open presented by Rolex.

Golf fans will also be presented with the opportunity to purchase the ‘Premium’ package, which will offer the same core benefits as the free membership, but will also include a number of additional benefits and add-ons, including the chance to play alongside the legends of the game on the Staysure Tour (Alliance playing spots at the top competitions on Tour); an annual Staysure Golf insurance package (valued at £39.99, offering hole-in-one cover, public liability and cover for your golf bag and clubs); the chance to feel like a pro and compete at top courses across the globe with free membership of the Staysure Amateur Golf Tour; the chance to play Europe’s best courses with member guest rates from European Tour properties; and, a Taylormade gift bag.

The ‘Premium’ package will be available for a one-off annual fee of £95, which for a limited time will have the standard additional £50 joining fee waived.

Staysure founder Ryan Howsam commented: “We want Staysure to be at the heart of senior golf for the next 10 years. It was important for me that we connected with the golf fans through our professional and amateur events to build trust and grow the game. We have the chance to offer incredible money-can’t-buy experiences and prizes, so we decided to share our benefits and build a hub where anyone can win the chance to play alongside the likes of Woosnam or Montgomerie, or have a VIP hospitality day out at a world famous tournament.

“We equally wanted to encourage golfers to explore the world, giving them access to the best courses and providing premium travel insurance coverage. We have a truly collaborative partnership with the European Tour and the PGA, and this is another exciting development in our very successful relationship. I look forward to meeting as many Staysure Clubhouse members as I can throughout the year.”

The Staysure Clubhouse will also be a dynamic hub of news and updates from across the Staysure golf properties. To learn more, visit golf.staysure.co.uk.