Slieve Russell joins PGA-branded portfolio

Slieve Russell Hotel, Golf & Country Club in Ireland has become the eighth golf facility in the world to be endorsed by The PGA.

The designation of ‘PGA National Ireland’ is in recognition not just of Slieve Russell’s highly acclaimed 18-hole championship course, regarded as one of Ireland’s best parkland courses, but also of the quality of the facilities that are on offer at the 300-acre estate. These include a four-star 222-bedroom hotel, state-of-the-art conference centre, golf academy, including a par-three course and adventure golf, as well as its award-winning spa facilities.

Located in County Cavan, 90 minutes from Dublin, Slieve Russell is a past host of two European Tour events and the 1996 Irish PGA Championship, and also currently stages a popular annual PGA Pro-Am, which has been running since 1997.

The PGA National Ireland designation follows a period of sustained strategic investment by the venue to grow its business, not just in Ireland, but also internationally. The strategy has seen the property carry out a series of major investments in recent years to upgrade both the golf course and the many other facilities at the hotel.

Tony Walker, general manager at Slieve Russell, said: “The golf and leisure facilities that we have here are among the best in the country, and rebranding as PGA National Ireland will further enhance our position at the forefront of Irish golf. These are exciting times for us and this new partnership with not only help to improve our profile domestically, but also to open up many new promotional opportunities abroad.”

All PGA-branded facilities benefit from the direct use of The PGA brand and its associated value. The affiliation serves as a highly valued international seal of approval and assures visitors and owners that the course and facilities are of the highest quality.

PGA chief executive Robert Maxfield added: “We are delighted to welcome Slieve Russell to our exceptional list of PGA-branded properties. The PGA National – Ireland further strengthens the PGA brand’s reputation internationally, and we look forward to promoting Slieve Russell to both PGA Members and golfers across the globe.”

