SkyTrak is Editor’s Choice on both sides of Atlantic

SkyTrak has been recognised as an Editor’s Choice award-winner on both sides of the Atlantic, with both Golf Digest (USA) and Golf Monthly (UK) giving it the accolade.

“SkyTrak delivers the essentials one seeks in a simulator experience” said Golf Digest in its annual ‘Best In Golf’ edition. And in Golf Monthly, SkyTrak was selected as one of the editorial team’s six favourite golf technology items in 2018.

“We designed SkyTrak to provide the accurate measurements of a commercial-quality product, at a fraction of the cost,” said James Holmes, SkyCaddie’s General Manager UK & Europe. “It delivers the reliability and accuracy which golfers need to play better, and this makes them want to play more often.

“I think this shows how SkyTrak truly is impacting the way golfers practice and play, and how coaches teach the game, worldwide. We are honoured to have been recognised by the editors at both Golf Digest and Golf Monthly for our value, performance and features.”

The TV-advertised SkyTrak is golf’s most convenient and affordable professional-grade launch monitor and simulator.

Partnerships with the world’s top golf software providers enable SkyTrak users to practice and play on tens of thousands of golf courses in stunning HD.

And SkyTrak’s accurate, real-time feedback on the key swing parameters, plus entertaining practice range challenges, bag mapping and skills assessments have all delivered what’s needed performance-wise for thousands of golf teachers, custom-fitters and PGA professionals worldwide since its launch in 2015.

Constant upgrades to its app mean that the SkyTrak feature set keeps on growing, with new functions added frequently throughout the year.

“At under £2,000 SkyTrak is already far more affordable than any other professional-grade launch monitor on the market” said Holmes, who recently demonstrated SkyTrak on BBC 5Live. “And now that we also offer 0% monthly finance, it’s become a no-brainer for a new generation of golfers who – at last – can now play real golf at home!”

See www.skytrakgolf.com for all details.