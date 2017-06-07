Recruitment Drive at Yourgolftravel.com

In just ten short years, multi award-winning company YourGolfTravel.com has become one of the fastest growing companies in London. This unprecedented growth means the company is now looking to expand the 230-strong staff team at its London HQ in Farringdon via a number of new key career opportunities.

Your Golf Travel has been at the forefront of the world golf travel market for a decade now, during which time the company has overseen and co-ordinated bookings and tee-times to over 3,000 destinations in 22 countries worldwide for a phenomenal 200,000 golfers every year. The brand’s global ambassadors, 2011 Open Champion Darren Clarke and former world number one Lee Westwood, have helped to elevate the business above its competitors and allowed Your Golf Travel to consistently deliver the very best golf holidays at the very best prices.

Such levels of success and market domination now see the ambitious company looking to recruit a number of key personnel with a good knowledge of the game and industry. Your Golf Travel continues to go from strength to strength in a competitive and rapidly growing marketplace, and the new recruits will strengthen the head office staff in response to this rapid growth and the ever-growing demand for its comprehensive golf travel services.

“Unprecedented levels of demand for our holidays mean we need to recruit for some important roles to service our ever-expanding client base,” says Ross Marshall, CEO at Your Golf Travel. “There are some great career opportunities to join one of the best teams in golf and work in our fast-paced and dynamic offices in the heart of London.”

Among the roles being advertised are an Event Sales Manager with responsibility for booking all elements of the golf break experience for VIP clients looking to attend the major events on the golfing calendar such as The Ryder Cup, The Masters and The Open; a Call Centre Sales Manager with responsibility for the day-to-day management of the call centre and the pursuit of individual and group sales targets; and a Corporate Travel Concierge to handle and oversee all aspects of a growing top-end niche travel sector, including sourcing and booking the best resorts in the world, securing tee times, creating worldwide flight itineraries at the best fares and booking all the luxury extras such clients expect.

In addition, Your Golf Travel is looking to recruit more Senior Sales Specialists to join the existing sales team in a fast-paced and challenging role as they liaise between clients and venues to book and arrange all elements of a customer’s golf break, providing the exceptional customer service for which Your Golf Travel is renowned.

The successful applicants will enjoy many perks as you would expect from such a young and vibrant company, among them: competitive salaries, excellent holiday entitlements, good pension and bonus schemes, discounts on golf, accommodation and travel, a childcare voucher scheme, corporate gym discounts and extensive training opportunities.

Those interested in any of these exciting new roles should visit the Your Golf Travel career page at https://www.palatinategroup.com/your-golf-travel/ or contact ceri.hayes@yourgolftravel.com.

For further information about Your Golf Travel log on to yourgoltravel.com, email info@yourgolftravel.com or call 0800 043 6644.

Tags: Ross Marshall, Yourgolftravel.com