Provision Events to Support Kia Sponsorship on LPGA Tour

Provision Events has been commissioned to work with Kia Motors America throughout 2018 to activate the Kia Sorrento Swing Challenge at seven LPGA Tour Events. The activations are designed to showcase Kia’s sponsorship across the LPGA Tour and engage golf fans in fun activities at the chosen events.

Simon Jones, Head of Sales and Business Development at Provision Events commented, “We’re very proud to be working with Kia and are looking forward to helping them deliver engaging fan experiences at the events they are sponsoring. Kia continues to show incredible support for the women’s game and to be part of that is very exciting for us.”

As the Official Automotive Partner of the LPGA, Kia is integrated into nearly every aspect of the sport. Kia serves as the Official Vehicle of seven domestic LPGA tournaments—including two major championships, ANA Inspiration and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. This March also marks the ninth year for Kia’s entitled LPGA tournament, the Kia Classic.

With seven tournaments to support, including two Majors, Provision Events is delighted to be working with Kia Motors America and to be at the heart of the women’s game for 2018.

From humble beginnings, Provision Events has built a formidable reputation for delivering world class sports sponsorship activations. Its enviable international client list is instantly recognisable and includes sports’ governing bodies, event owners and promoters, as well as market leading brands. The company has offices in the UK, USA and UAE

