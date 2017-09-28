Pros Win Prizes in Unique Lynx Competition

A Brighton golf professional enjoyed the trip of a lifetime on a private jet to play in a star-studded golf competition thanks to Lynx Golf.

Anthony Killik, of Brighton & Hove Golf Club, flew with NetJets courtesy of Lynx to play in the Ronald McDonald House Charities Leisure Classic 2017 in Portugal. He was drawn as the winner of the Lynx Assistant Pro Competition, open to any Pro or Assistant Pro who sold any three sets of the British company’s irons between

April and August.

After taking his place in the star-studded event, Anthony said: “The gang from Lynx couldn’t have been more hospitable and we were treated like kings from start to finish.

“The banter was continuous and there were flashes of brilliance on the course from all of us – and also a lot of rubbish!”

Anthony lifted the ‘Nearest The Pin In Two’ prize on the Day One Texas Scramble, almost holing a wedge from 100 yards.

He explained: “After fellow Pro Danny French tried to hit the green from the tee through a bush and I attempted something equally as audacious, we took the teeshot of Lynx’s Ian ‘Wilky’ Wilkinson that found the fairway. I was last to play and had just over 100 yards to the pin.

“It was a little pitching wedge and was the only proper shot I hit over the two days. It was right at the flag all the way and the pitch mark landed just behind the hole, while the ball finished just in front of the hole…so how it didn’t go in, I still have no idea.”

The Lynx retail promotion boasted a number of top runners-up prizes too, including: £750 worth of 2018 pre-booked Lynx equipment (won by Greg Nicholson, of Greg Nicholson Golf); a Lynx ‘Staff Playing Contract’ (won by Ian Taylor, of Essendon Country Club); a full Lynx Predator range (won by Richard Webb, of Tilsworth Golf Centre); and a custom-fit Black Cat Driver (won by Craig Knowles, of Glenrothes Golf Club).

Said Murray Tonry, Lynx UK & European Sales Manager: “We had a fantastic response to our unique competition, with a huge number of entries, and we were delighted to welcome Anthony on the trip to play in one of the best charity golf events there is.

“Lynx is committed to supporting green grass golf retailers as they are crucial to our ongoing growth and success, and running promotions like this rewards PGA Professionals for supporting us in return and helping to make Lynx a thriving and authentic British golf brand.”

The RMC House Charities Leisure Classic took place at Vila Sol Resort, Portugal, and is supported by Lynx Golf. The charity enables families to maintain a degree of normal life while their child is undergoing medical treatment in partnered specialist children’s hospitals across the UK, by providing fully-equipped ‘homes from home’.

There are currently 14 Ronald McDonald Houses across the UK, all just moments away from their respective children’s wards.

Lynx is dedicated to offering exceptional equipment for use by golfers at all skill levels and has always promised to support ‘green grass’ Pro shop businesses.

The company has an extensive range of men’s, ladies’ and junior equipment for 2017 and has unveiled several exciting new products this year including new #BB (Boom Boom) and Parallax irons.

For more information visit www.lynxgolf.co.uk/, or follow @LynxGolfUK on twitter.