Private Jet Prize for Assistant Pros in New Lynx Promotion

In the Lynx Assistant Pro Competition, any assistant who sells any three sets of the British company’s irons for men or ladies, is eligible for a place in a prize draw, which carries an amazing first prize of NetJets private travel to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Leisure Classic 2017 and a place in the celebrity-studded event.

The more sets they sell, the more chances they have to enter the draw, which boasts a raft of top runners-up prizes too, including a Lynx ‘Staff Playing Contract’, free £750 worth of 2018 pre-booked Lynx equipment, and other free clubs including a custom fit driver.

Said Murray Tonry, Lynx UK & European Sales Manager: “This is an unbelievable opportunity for an Assistant Pro to be a guest of Lynx at the Ronald McDonald House Charities Leisure Classic 2017 in the Algarve in September, flying by private jet and having a place in the Lynx Team at the Vila Sol Resort.

“Additionally, we will extend the invitation to the Head Pro of the club or retail outlet where the winning assistant works. It is an amazing trip, with luxury private jet travel and the opportunity to play alongside celebrities and sports stars in a fabulous team golf event.”

Every three sets of clubs ordered by an account before the closing date of August 19th qualifies for one entry into the draw.

The offer applies to the Lynx men’s #BB, Boom Boom, Black Cat, Parallax and Predator irons and ladies’ Boom Boom, Tigress and Crystal irons. The competition is available exclusively to Assistant Pro’s at Lynx stockists as at 1st April 2017, or those who become Lynx Stockists between 1st April 2017 and 19th August 2017.

The prize draw will be held on 25th August 2017, with one Assistant Pro scooping the top prize. The second prize is £750 worth of 2018 Lynx pre-book for free. For the third prize, an Assistant Pro will receive a full set of Lynx clubs and golf bag to use during 2017/18 (“Staff Playing Contract”).

Other prizes include a full set of Predator woods, irons and a bag and a Lynx custom fit driver of the Assistant Pro’s choice.

The RMC House Charities Leisure Classic takes place on 10th September 2017 to 13th September 2017 at Vila Sol Resort, Portugal.

Lynx is dedicated to offering exceptional equipment for use by golfers at all skill levels and has always promised to support ‘green grass’ Pro shop businesses.

The company has an extensive range of men’s, ladies’ and junior equipment for 2017 and has unveiled several exciting new products this year including new #BB (Boom Boom) and Parallax irons.

Lynx Golf http://www.lynxgolf.co.uk/

Tags: lynx golf, Murray Tonry, Vila Sol Resort