PowaKaddy Celebrates Christmas With Biggest Ever Cart Bag Promotion

PowaKaddy, the market-leading electric trolley brand, is celebrating the Christmas period with its biggest ever cart bag promotion, allowing golfers to take home a free cart bag when they purchase any PowaKaddy Lithium electric trolley.

Every golfer who buys a new PowaKaddy electric trolley with Lithium battery between now and Sunday 24th December will receive a free-of-charge cart bag worth up to £219.99. As part of the promotion, golfers can choose from any of the brand’s current electric trolleys, including the award-winning Freeway range, revolutionary FW7s GPS, incredibly-popular Compact C2 and super-intelligent TOUCH® model.

“This marks our biggest ever cart bag promotion and the first time we’ve opened it up to enable golfers to choose from any electric model in the range,” said David Howse, UK Sales Manager for PowaKaddy. “With the extensive choice of trolleys, we hope it allows golfers to find the perfect Christmas gift – either for themselves or for a friend or loved one. Being such a big promotion, it will only run whilst stock is available, so we’d encourage customers to order soon to avoid disappointment!”

Those who purchase a FW7s, FW7s EBS, FW5i, Compact C2 or TOUCH trolley will have the choice of a free PowaKaddy Dri-Edition or Premium Cart Bag. Meanwhile, golfers opting for the popular, entry-level FW3i will receive a choice of either a Deluxe or Lite bag with an accessory.

The Premium cart bag is the most popular in the brand’s stable with the widest range of features, including 14 full-length dividers and no fewer than seven storage pockets. PowaKaddy’s Dri-Edition bag boasts a high-tech, 2000mm waterproof fabric that provides protection against all winter elements, whilst the Deluxe model offers a sleek option with a host of features. Weighing in at just 2.5kg, the Lite bag delivers ultimate lightweight performance and is available in three different colourways.

For further information on the Christmas cart bag promotion, please contact PowaKaddy direct on 01795 473555.

