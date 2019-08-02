PlayMoreGolf strengthens management team

PlayMoreGolf has announced the appointment of PGA Professional Ryan Grigg (pictured above) as Club Acquisition Manager.

Grigg has been working in the golf industry since 2002 and joins PlayMoreGolf from Brocket Hall, where he had over six years experience in similar roles. Prior to this, he worked at a national golf level within Macdonald Hotels and multiple golf roles at The Belfry.

At PlayMoreGolf, Grigg’s new role will primarily involve speaking to golf clubs in the South East of England about replicating the great results other partner clubs are seeing across the UK. With recent product developments, PlayMoreGolf is now positioned to work with clubs at both a standard price for their membership, as well as those at a premium price. The PlayMoreGolf platform allows the company to operate, administer, and market club-specific flexible membership category.

“It’s a great time to be joining PlayMoreGolf, and be a part of their expanding team,” said Griggs. “For me, they’re market-leaders in the flexible golf membership category and their initiative is one I’m passionate about and excited to jump in to.”

PlayMoreGolf co-founder Jamie Carroll said: “Ryan is a results-driven individual who thrives on selling, and with his vast experience in similar roles, we’re really excited to work alongside him and share in his knowledge.”