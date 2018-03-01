PlayMoreGolf is England Golf’s latest ‘preferred partner’

England Golf has partnered with PlayMoreGolf to help clubs to offer flexible memberships which fit around their customers’ lives and golfing needs. PlayMoreGolf is the latest business to join England Golf’s Preferred Partner network. It gives clubs the chance to offer a flexible membership to golfers who don’t want the classic package – and to run this alongside their traditional membership.

It links clubs across the UK and golfers simply join online, choose their preferred home club, and receive 100 points for an annual subscription. Of this, 80 points will be used at home and 20 can be used ‘away’ at other PlayMoreGolf partner clubs.

Clubs affiliated to England Golf clubs can visit https://offer.playmore.golf/EG to book a free one-to-one consultation with PlayMoreGolf on how to build a profitable flexible membership category. Clubs which sign up to the service will receive a 28% discount on the licence fee.

The typical profile of a PlayMoreGolf member is someone aged 44 who plays eight to 12 rounds per year – with 65% playing at off peak times. On average 10% of members upgrade to a club’s full membership within the first year.

Iain Lancaster, England Golf’s Club Engagement Manager, said: “I am delighted to welcome PlayMoreGolf as one of our Preferred Partners. Our research tells us that clubs which offer flexible packages are the most likely to increase their membership and I am sure there will be enormous interest in this new partnership and the discount offer.”

Jamie Carroll, PlayMoreGolf Sales and Marketing Director, commented: “We partner with golf clubs to grow their existing, or launch a new, flexible membership category to complement their traditional membership options. With PlayMoreGolf, each club controls and customises how their flexible membership operates to fit their requirements and enable growth of overall membership revenue.

“In addition to providing the online platform that administers the membership for clubs, reducing both time and costs, our club specific marketing activity and dedicated Club Support Managers drive new flexible members to clubs, generating guaranteed contracted revenue and reducing the seasonality of pay and play golf to help golf clubs thrive and succeed.

“We are delighted to be partnering with England Golf whose research shows there are over 2million golfers who enjoy golf but are not attached to a golf club. PlayMoreGolf provides both the network and infrastructure to meet the demands of the modern younger golfer, providing the benefits of membership and catering for the desire to play at other courses, whilst fitting these around busy modern lifestyles.”

England Golf’s 1900+ affiliated clubs can access the network of Preferred Partners. A full list of partners can be found at www.englandgolf.org/PP

PlayMoreGolf https://www.playmore.golf/