PING Makes it 10 in a Row as Foremost Supplier of the Year

PING once again took home product and service awards at Foremost’s annual Golf Industry Awards, winning both Iron Model of the Year and Supplier of the Year.

The brand was voted Supplier of the Year for an incredible tenth year in a row, making it an entire decade that the retail and marketing group’s members have rated PING as their best supplier.

PING also claimed Iron Model of the Year for its popular G400 design, with the preceding G series model also listed as one of the four nominations for the award.

Commenting on receiving the awards, PING Europe Managing Director John Clark said, “We’re thrilled that the Foremost membership have once again voted for us as their overall leading supplier.

“It’s an honour to have received this award for an entire decade, as it serves as recognition of our unwavering commitment, not only to designing incredible products with market-leading innovations but also to delivering the very highest possible level of customer service.

“I think it also speaks volumes that there were two PING irons in the top four nominations for Iron Model of the Year. This is a fiercely competitive sector of the market, so we owe a big thank you to our designers and engineers in Phoenix,” continued Clark.

Adding to Clark’s comments, Foremost CEO Paul Hedges said, “Winning Supplier of the Year for ten straight years highlights not only the exceptional quality of products that they’ve brought to market over the last decade but also just how much our members rate their after-sales services.”

PING was also one of six selected suppliers invited to host a series of educational seminars for more than 170 delegates at the Foremost Annual Conference.

PING Europe Sales Director Steve Carter talked about the brand’s heritage and values, while Fitting, Events and Education Manager Mike Lea discussed the brand’s heralded product design philosophy and the importance of why every consumer should be custom fit before they buy.

PING www.PING.com

Foremost www.foremostgolf.com