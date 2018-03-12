PGA Professional Andy Herridge launches Company to help Golf Clubs with funding

Andy, formerly Director of Golf at Leeds Golf Centre, has vast experience in running golf clubs. He is also still the European Record holder for the lowest 18-hole total by a Professional in a tournament, shooting 58 at West Bowling Golf Club in a Mizuno Order of Merit Event back in 2004.

Harewood Asset Finance will be specifically working with Golf Clubs to provide finance and funding options for equipment and installations.

“I’ve done a lot of research into how golf clubs work and use finance. I came to the conclusion that many clubs are not utilising the resources available to them. A lot of clubs seem unaware that the right finance product can really help them improve cashflow, budgeting and growth.” Andy remarked. “We are here to advise and consult to see if there is an opportunity where we can help clubs in the UK. As a finance Broker Harewood has access to over 70 different funders who look at a whole range of assets. We can fund projects from purchasing ground care machinery to clubhouse refurbishments. We can also help PGA Professionals fund their shops and teaching facilities.”

Andy can offer a full consultation program for Clubs and Professionals. He can advise and recommend where both the Club and the Professional can improve profits and sustainability.

Harewood Asset Finance LLP has several incentive schemes that they run for PGA Professionals to help them create secondary lines of income as well. To find out more contact Andy on 01937 222123 or email andy@harewoodaf.co.uk

Harewood Asset Finance LLP www.harewoodaf.co.uk