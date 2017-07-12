PGA of America Joins Asian Golf Industry Federation

The PGA of America, the largest working sports organisation in the world, has become an Executive Member of the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF). Founded in 1916, the PGA of America is comprised of more than 28,000 golf professionals working in more than 35 countries around the world.

“The PGA of America is one of the game’s most enduring and respected bodies. We welcome them to the Asian Golf Industry Federation family and look forward to helping them develop some new and exciting undertakings in Asia,” said Eric Lynge, Chief Executive Officer of the AGIF.

Arjun Chowdri, Senior Director of Global and Corporate Strategy, PGA of America, said: “We are excited to join the Asian Golf Industry Federation in our shared commitment to help develop and lead the growth of golf across Asia.

“The Asia region represents an incredible opportunity for the game of golf with PGA of America professionals being well positioned through their intensive education and on-the-job training to help drive sustainable growth for the region.”

The PGA of America has partnered with Colt Mackenzie McNair, the leading Global Search specialist working in the golf markets of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America, in an effort to help support employers across Asia to connect to PGA of America professionals for employment opportunities.

This effort includes not only full-time roles, but also internships as the PGA of America looks to launch a global internship programme in conjunction with its university partners.

The programme is designed to nurture and develop the PGA interns on diversity, cultural experiences and best practices within golf operations in Asia and across the world. The duration of the internship programme is between four to six months.

Adam Keable, Director of Colt Mackenzie McNair, also an Executive Member of the AGIF, is driving this programme on behalf of the PGA of America. Employers can visit www.pga.org/globalemployment for more information.

AGIF www.agif.asia

