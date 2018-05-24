Perfect Golf Event Joins NGF as Executive Member

Perfect Golf Event – www.perfectgolfevent.com – a Signature Group-affiliated company, has joined the National Golf Foundation as an Executive Member. The relationship places the charity golf event web platform among a group of leading golf companies from all business segments who engage with NGF at the highest membership level.

As an Executive Member, Signature Group will have deeper access to NGF’s golf industry intelligence, sales/marketing databases and “on-call” service that golf’s leading brands and organizations utilize.

The NGF’s release last week of the 2018 Golf Industry Report provided statistics to show that charitable golf tournaments are an important vehicle for charitable giving. Local, regional and national events accounted for the great majority of the $3.9 billion in annual fundraising. That includes an average figure of $26,400 raised at more than 142,000 charitable events hosted by 84 percent of U.S. golf facilities.

“Perfect Golf Event was started in 2014 by Signature Group because there was a great need for an organizational tool designed to assist a large and continually growing segment of the golf event landscape,” said Bruce Lucker, CEO of Perfect Golf Event and Signature Group. “The National Golf Foundation’s recent report indicated that nearly every golf course in the United States has a charitable golf event of some magnitude. Much like the NGF, Perfect Golf Event aims to support those who wish to make our game even better.

“Our two companies are delighted to further a long-standing relationship with such an esteemed and trusted organization as the NGF and its all-star lineup of members.”

Perfect Golf Event offers a simple, variable solution to the growing need for an organizational tool to plan non-profit and corporate golf events. The all-consuming, organizational website, www.perfectgolfevent.com, provides economical, one-stop shopping to organizations searching for guidance in planning their event and raising more money for the cause. Perfect Golf Events conducts thousands of events annually. Lucker serves as CEO and Josh LeMaster as CFO.

“NGF has worked with Bruce, Josh and the Signature Group for many years,” said Greg Nathan, the NGF’s Chief Business Officer. “They have proven to be invaluable advisors and advocates for clients in several different sectors. Those who work with Signature Group get a true partner totally dedicated to their success. We’re proud to have Signature Group and Perfect Golf Event included in NGF’s Executive Member family.”

Top picture: Bruce Lucker

