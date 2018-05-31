Pacific Coast Design Joins Asian Golf Industry Federation

Pacific Coast Design (PCD), one of Asia’s foremost golf architecture teams, has joined the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF).

Over the course of the past 32 years, PCD has been involved in more than 50 major golf-related projects across Asia.

Paul Reeves, PCD Director, said the educational programmes being undertaken by the AGIF were assisting grass-roots golf development and needed direct support from all of the industry,

“PCD is looking forward to assisting wherever we can in AGIF programmes,” said Reeves, whose company has become an Associate Business Member.

PCD has a long track record of support for the industry and is a foundation member of the Golf Industry Association in India.

While PCD Director Phil Ryan is a long-time GIA Board member, Reeves has been Secretary/ Treasurer for the Society of Australian Golf Course Architects for the past seven years. PCD’s offices in Australia act as Secretariat for the SAGCA.

PCD has offices in Pune (India) and Shenzhen (China) with full-time Directors stationed at both offices as well as the design office in Melbourne.

Reeves said that while PCD is justifiably proud of its many top ranked golf courses around Asia, ‘the team is just as proud of successful, smaller community residential golf projects where new golfers are being introduced to the game we all love’.

He said: “Our team has really focused over the past few years in trying to de-mystify golf and get more of the community involved in enjoying golf, either by learning or just by walking around the sites. Combining this strategy with sustainable, environmentally positive projects and we’re optimistic that we’ll see a great future for golf in Asia.”

Eric Lynge, the AGIF’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Over a period of more than three decades, PCD has built an impressive portfolio of work around the region. We very much look forward to the company’s support in our endeavours to raise standards in the golf industry in Asia.

Asian Golf Industry Federation www.agif.asia

Society of Australian Golf Course Architects https://sagca.org.au/

Golf Industry Association in India http://www.igia.co.in/