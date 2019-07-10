Oscar Jacobson Appoints World Wide Golf Brands To Run UK & Ireland operations

Swedish menswear company Oscar Jacobson has appointed World Wide Golf Brands to take over its UK and Ireland golf business, effective from January 1, 2020.

The multi-year license agreement with WWGB will see Oscar Jacobson continue to deliver its complete range of performance golf wear to retailers and golfers in the UK and Ireland.

“We are delighted to have established this relationship with World Wide Golf Brands,” said Roger Tjernberg, CEO of Oscar Jacobson. “We have over 40 years of golfing heritage behind us and we are pleased to be able to combine that with the sales and local market expertise at WWGB. We’re sure this will be a successful arrangement and one that ensures Oscar Jacobson goes from strength to strength in the UK and Ireland.”

Responsible for other leading golf brands, including MacGregor and Stuburt, WWGB has considerable experience in the UK and Ireland golf equipment and apparel market.

“Oscar Jacobson is one of the premier names in golf clothing,” said Worldwide Golf Brands Managing Director Graeme Stevens. “We are very excited to work with them and we are confident we can grow the number of golfers in the UK and Ireland who benefit from the premium products they offer.”