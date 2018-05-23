New Golf Genius Software Subsidiary to Handle Growing International Demand

Golf Genius Software, provider of the golf industry’s most comprehensive and widely used tournament management system, has established Golf Genius Software UK Ltd in order to better satisfy rapidly growing demand in markets outside North America.

Today the company has customers in 38 countries and in the last 12 months has powered over 11.5 million rounds of golf.

To build upon the development of the product internationally, Golf Genius Software UK Ltd has increased sales and support personnel to liaise with its partners and customers in key markets worldwide.

A new company website has been launched with a dedicated interactive international webpage, which uses customer testimonial videos to set out the Golf Genius offer and highlight the ways in which clubs can benefit from using the software.

Speaking on behalf of Golf Genius Software UK, Craig Higgs, Managing Director, commented: “We have seen terrific progression in the international market, and this logical next step allows us to strengthen our position globally and deliver our fully featured software and industry leading service to golfing destinations around the world.

“Our experience, in running over 295,000 events in the last 12 months alone, tells us that the fundamentals of great golf events are the same the world over. From a simple four-click ‘Quick Event’ to a Tour level event with live scoring and leaderboards, we are well placed to deliver our cloud-based solution anywhere on the planet,” Higgs continued.

Paul Armitage, General Manager at Le Golf National, host club to the 2018 Ryder Cup, is one such satisfied customer: “The software is helping us deliver exceptional golf experiences to our members and visitors alike,” he commented.

“Our professional staff are very impressed with the depth of features in Golf Genius, and we’re confident that we have made the best choice for our tournament and event management needs.”

Clubs interested in receiving a free Golf Genius demo should contact Craig Higgs at craig@golfgenius.com