New GMG / England Golf Partnership Means More Support for Clubs

England Golf has partnered with the Golf Management Group (GMG) to help golf clubs cut costs without compromising on quality.

Clubs affiliated to England Golf will receive free GMG membership for a year – usually £149 – which could help them make savings of more than £10,000.

GMG is the second organisation to join England Golf’s new Preferred Partners and Supplier network. This is designed to give clubs access to a range of high quality products and services and, as it develops, will offer increasing value to England Golf’s club support package.

Iain Lancaster, England Golf Club Engagement Manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome GMG to our developing network and to increase the support we are able to offer clubs to help them grow.

“I am looking forward to announcing more partnerships over the coming months to further demonstrate our commitment in this area.”

GMG is a purchasing alliance, created in 2010 by experienced golf club operators, which sets out to increase profitability for independent clubs across the UK. It uses its collective purchasing power to get significant discounts without compromising on quality or service.

Memberships gives access to teams of experts who look at a club’s expenditure and report back on potential savings in key areas such as energy, insurance and food and beverage.

To complement the procurement benefits GMG members also have access to Contracts-Manager, an online tool designed to manage all service and utilities contracts. The system will prompt clubs at critical dates when they might wish to look for more competitive arrangements.

Savings will vary depending on the areas each club chooses to review. But GMG would expect that clubs which engage with its top six performing categories would cut costs by over £10,000.

Scott Partington from GMG said: “”We are very excited about the partnership with England Golf, it endorses everything we have been doing over the last seven years and will provide significant leverage when negotiating with our supply chain, which should see golf clubs making even greater savings.

“The complimentary membership for affiliated clubs removes any barriers to try our service and we look forward to adding to our current membership of over 550 clubs.”

GMG have joined the XACT group in the Preferred Partners network. XACT provide golf clubs with health and safety and human resources support.

England Golf www.englandgolf.org

Golf Management Group (GMG) http://www.golfmanagementgroup.co.uk/