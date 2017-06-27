New Charterhouse signing Richard Lucas makes first dealership appointment

Six months on from his appointment as Central Area Territory Manager for Charterhouse Turf Machinery, Richard Lucas has made his first new dealer appointment in the form of Charlies Groundcare. Responsible for the Shropshire region, Charlies Groundcare will be distributing the Redexim range of products for both natural and synthetic surfaces.

Based in the Midlands, Richard joined Charterhouse in November from a regional dealership where he gained experience with the Redexim range of products and developed a good insight into the products and marketplace in the area. His new role sees him take over responsibility for the dealers and sales in Central UK, as well as working together with some key customers. On his first dealer appointment Richard said, “Now I’ve found my feet in this new role it’s good to be adding valuable dealer support within my area. The Charlies Groundcare team deliver fantastic sales, service and technical support and I look forward to working with them in the coming months to further enhance the offering to new and existing customers in this area.”

Charlies Groundcare, a division of Charlies Stores Ltd, has grown from strength to strength since gaining a John Deere Dealership ten years ago. They now represent a range of brands catering for residential, landscaping, groundcare, golf and sports markets.

Commenting on their appointment, Ian Trevor, Charlies Groundcare Sales Manager said, “We’re delighted to be working together with Charterhouse and adding their vast selection of machinery to our portfolio. The Redexim range is continually being updated and refined and is renowned for being versatile and efficient, meeting the demands of today’s ground professionals.”

