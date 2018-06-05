MTD Grows its Presence via Asian Golf Industry Federation

MTD, a turf equipment manufacturer and worldwide leader in outdoor power equipment, has joined the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF) with the aim of growing its presence across the region.

Headquartered in Valley City near Cleveland, Ohio, MTD has facilities in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, producing equipment for both residential and commercial markets. It also provides distribution of its products throughout South America.

MTD’s engineering expertise and state-of-the-art facilities have led to a global reputation for innovation and award-winning products as well as excellence in quality and service.

Michael Holohan, MTD’s Australian-based Business Development Manager, Speciality Turf Products, said: “The company has been established in Australia since 1990 and has grown to be a leading marketer and supplier of quality lawn and garden outdoor power equipment. These outstanding products are supported by a sales and service back-up team that is unrivalled in the industry.

“It is this policy of marketing quality products through selected outlets that reflects the careful planning that has made MTD a world leader and an industry award winner in Australia today. Our focus is on uncompromising quality, service and value through advanced manufacturing.”

MTD has appointed Centaur Asia Pacific as its Dealer for Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam. MTD’s current family of brands includes a complete range of products ‘to suit every type of customer and every kind of lawn and garden’.

“From the most hard-working and affordable models to those with professional-grade features at a value, MTD offers the widest product range available,” said Holohan.

Along with Cub Cadet, Troy-Bilt and Remington, the MTD family of brands includes MTD, MTD Gold, MTD Pro, Yard-Man, Yard Machines and Bolens with the appeal of each brand apparent in its individuality and distinctive appearance.

MTD products can be found in all channels of distribution such as home improvement stores, hardware stores, mass retailers, independent dealers and farm supply stores.

Eric Lynge, the AGIF’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We’re delighted to welcome MTD to the Federation as a Full Business Member and look forward to their participation in our forthcoming turfgrass seminars and field days around Asia.”

Asian Golf Industry Federation www.agif.asia

MTD http://www.mtdproducts.com/