Motocaddy To Put First Aid At The Touch Of A Button

Motocaddy, the innovative trolley brand, plans to add a First Aid function to its popular GPS app that will give golfers access to rapid medical assistance if suddenly taken seriously ill out on the course and provide playing partners with CPR instructions and emergency contacts.

Since its introduction earlier this year, more than 35,000 golfers have downloaded the free app that gives them detailed information on over 40,000 golf courses around the world. The app can be synched with the Motocaddy S5 CONNECT electric trolley, the world’s first Smart Cart, to ensure golfers are more connected than ever before.

Now the brand based near Stansted is enlisting support from golf clubs that have invested in defibrillators to provide golfers with the exact locations of the lifesaving units and the club’s emergency telephone number – both of which will be available on pressing the new First Aid button.

The initiative is the brainchild of Motocaddy’s Managing Director Tony Webb, whose brother-in-law and brand distributor in Australia died from a cardiac arrest last year.

“We are inviting golf clubs here to provide us with this information as the app interface on both iOS and Android devices can deliver speedy access to the defibrillator unit and emergency assistance at the most critical time for any heart attack sufferer,” said Tony.

Currently, statistics show that 95% of heart attacks on a golf course prove fatal, while the survival rate exceeds 50% when a defibrillator is used within 3-5 minutes of the cardiac arrest. More than 30,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of a hospital annually and The Midlands Air Ambulance service alone attended 84 heart attack victims on golf courses in one year.

“Every second counts when a cardiac arrest strikes, especially when the victim is located far away from the clubhouse,” said Tony. “That’s why we’re determined to add this First Aid feature to our free GPS app and help give our users the information they need to make a real difference.

“More than a third of golf clubs in the UK are believed to be providing defibrillators for members and visitors currently, but we hope to show that the number is increasing across the country and our app function supports their efforts,” he added.

The subject came into focus four years ago when former Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher was revived by a defibrillator after his heart stopped on three separate occasions. Having made a full recovery, he then campaigned for golf clubs to provide access to the lifesaving equipment.

“While Bernard’s attacks came after he played a round of golf, he nonetheless saw how fortunate he was to be close to a defibrillator and crusaded to get golf clubs to install one or more for the benefit of other golfers. With the help of these clubs, we would like to take his legacy to another level and identify the locations and provide the necessary advice on how best to cope with such traumatic events,” added Tony.

Motocaddy is currently compiling a database of golf club defibrillators and plans to introduce the app’s First Aid feature in the New Year. For further details of the Motocaddy GPS app and S5 CONNECT trolley, visit www.motocaddy.com