Motocaddy Launches New Fully-Responsive Website

Motocaddy, the UK’s leading trolley and cart bag brand, has launched a brand-new website designed to help retailers and golfers find out more about the growing Motocaddy product range.

The new fully-responsive site – viewable at www.motocaddy.com – has been designed with the user-experience firmly in mind. With improved navigation and functionality, customers can easily access detailed product information, images and cutting-edge video content across the full-range of digital devices. It also offers the opportunity to share pages across all major social media platforms.

“We’ve made a significant investment in the new site to keep up with increased demand from around the world,” said Oliver Churcher, Marketing Manager.

“It’s represents a complete re-build of the site we introduced five years ago. The fresh, modern look epitomises our brand and the products we now have available on the market and it will prove to be the perfect resource for anyone wanting in-depth information on Motocaddy products,” he added.

Launching across 11 different countries in six languages (UK, Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, USA, plus an International version) the site also includes a ‘Smart Search’ making it easier and quicker for users to find the products they’re looking for, plus prominent access to video content; the latest Motocaddy news; and enhanced stockist and service agent locators.

“We’re an international business that is out-stripping everyone in the market and it’s the best multi-platform website in our sector which matches our number one status, “said Chairman, David Wells. “We have some very exciting products coming this year, that will continue to break boundaries in the industry and the new site is the perfect place to showcase them to golfers,” he added.

