Motocaddy Launches Biggest Ever Free Bag Promotion

Motocaddy, the UK’s leading trolley and cart bag brand, is providing a major boost to trolley sales in the lead-up to Christmas by introducing its biggest ever free bag promotion.

Between now and Christmas Eve, any golfer purchasing a Motocaddy trolley with a Lithium battery can claim a free Motocaddy cart bag worth up to £199.99. The premium-priced Dry-Series bag is on offer to those purchasing a new S3 PRO, M3 PRO, S5 CONNECT, S5 CONNECT DHC or S7 REMOTE trolley; while a Lite or Club-Series bag is on offer to those buying an S1, S1 DHC, M1 PRO or M1 PRO DHC model.

“In one of the most important times of the year for our retail partners, we are offering a superb incentive to help maximise sales,” said Sales Director Neil Parker. “Our last consumer promotion – the £50 Lithium Cashback offer in 2015 – proved extremely popular and we see this bag promotion being even more attractive to stimulate sales,” he added.

The new promotion – which runs from 7th November to 24th December – is being backed by a major marketing campaign featuring extensive point of sale material, email campaigns and prominent consumer advertising in both print and digital media.

“We’re supporting our trade customers as much as we can during the promotional period to ensure they have a wide-range of selling tools available,” said Marketing Manager Oliver Churcher. “We also wanted to make it easier for the end consumer to receive the free bag, so we’ve made the online claims process simpler than ever before,” he added.

Earlier this year, Motocaddy updated its market-leading bag range to include 15 models, with the brands new Dry and Pro-Series adding to the popular Lite and Club-Series introduced last season. All of the bags incorporate standout features such as the brand’s innovative EASILOCK™ bag-to-trolley connection system, removing the need for a lower bag strap.

For more information on the free Motocaddy bag promotion, please visit www.motocaddy.com/freebag