More Mizuno Performance Centres Unveiled at Top Venues Across EMEA Region

Mizuno, the renowned Japanese equipment manufacturer enjoying considerable tour success with both contracted and non-contracted players this year, has further expanded its Mizuno Performance Centre portfolio with state-of-the-art new facilities in England, Finland, Denmark, Portugal and South Africa.

Mizuno, founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1906, has long held an enviable reputation for crafting the finest and most versatile forged golf clubs on the market. The brand has long placed a strong emphasis on custom-fitting to ensure every golfer can reap maximum performance benefits from its premium clubs.

That reputation has seen more and more tour players put their trust in Mizuno’s forged irons over the past 12 months, notching up countless successes on the world’s major tours, whether Team Mizuno players like Eddie Pepperell in this year’s Qatar Masters, Jhonattan Vegas in the 2017 RBC Canadian Open or Stacy Lewis in last year’s LPGA’s Cambia Portland Classic, or non-contracted players such as the reigning US Open champion or the Valspar Championship winner, who this March recorded his first PGA Tour victory for nine years.

Mizuno’s continued drive towards an ever-more comprehensive fitting programme has seen the brand develop and expand the number of Mizuno Performance Centres located at top venues across the EMEA region. The latest Mizuno Performance Centre to open in the UK is at Notts (Hollinwell) Golf Club in the East Midlands, home to a highly regarded, top 100-ranked heathland layout. This new facility becomes the 13th Mizuno Performance Centre across the UK & Ireland, and joins an impressive portfolio that includes Gleneagles, Celtic Manor, Royal Birkdale, Woburn, Royal Mid Surrey, Bearwood Lakes, Killarney and Burnham & Berrow.

Other new Mizuno Performance Centres to open recently include: Golf Center TAGi, between Finland’s two largest cities Helsinki and Espoo; Aabenraa GolfKlub in the south of Denmark; Vila Sol Golf Resort in Vilamoura in the Algarve region of Portugal; and Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, the city’s only club to boast three courses and host to the European Tour’s Joburg Open last December. All four of these Mizuno Performance Centres are the first to be opened in their respective countries, highlighting the brand’s commitment to continued growth throughout the entire EMEA region.

Mizuno Performance Centres represent the brand’s Premium Swing DNA facilities and offer a truly five-star fitting service from qualified Mizuno Custom Fitting Specialists. Each features a premium branded indoor/outdoor fitting suite and launch monitor technology, plus at least 2 PGA Pro Qualified Fitters with Mizuno Fitting Accreditation, who will identify a golfer’s optimum clubs using Mizuno’s market-leading Swing DNA Fitting Software.

This software, first introduced in 2009, was overhauled and refined two years ago, and now features an EI shaft profiling that allows fitters to pinpoint recommendations with even greater accuracy than before. Clients can now see every available shaft prioritised and ranked in order of suitability for their swing, based on how close each shaft performs relative to the EI curve.

Each Performance Centre carries a full Mizuno Fitting Cart, with an impressive 68 different shaft options, all available at no extra charge, plus an extended Wood and Wedge fitting pack and Premium Mizuno Balls for indoor fittings. There is no obligation to buy, and golfers will leave with a full set of prescribed club specifications.

For additional peace of mind, Mizuno Performance Centres carry a Satisfaction Guarantee on all Custom Fit Mizuno equipment. Clubs purchased at a Mizuno Performance Centre following a fitting can be returned for a no-quibble replacement between 6-8 weeks after purchase (terms and conditions apply).

Visitors to the new Performance Centres will be able to test out the brand’s very latest irons and woods, including the three highly acclaimed MP-18 Series irons that were unveiled last autumn, and the brand new ST180 and GT180 drivers and metalwoods engineered to help all golfers achieve elevated ball speeds off the face.

Mizuno’s original spirit and desire was to “go create the best products for consumers”. The latest expansion of the Performance Centre programme sees the brand better equipped than ever to help all golfers reap maximum performance benefits from its latest ranges. #nothingfeelslikeamizuno. For more on the Mizuno Performance Fitting Centres and the brand’s latest range of golf equipment, apparel and accessories visit: golf.mizunoeurope.com .

