More Golf For Less: A New Membership For The Modern Golfer

VPAR (www.vpar.com) – the award-winning technology platform – has launched a new golf membership programme, Club VPAR, designed with flexibility in mind and to promote more golf in the UK. Think ‘ClassPass’ for golf memberships.

Since 2006, golf has seen a decline in participation which has trickled down to club membership numbers. Despite a reportedly slow recovery in the last couple of years, golf is still in need of new and innovative ideas to help boost participants and improve its image.

Time and money are precious commodities, and Club VPAR aims to save on both. Club memberships can be expensive and golfers may not have time to play regularly enough to justify joining a fixed membership. With so many other sports and fitness trends to choose from now, golf can often fail on both counts against competing activities. This throws up further barriers to entry for wannabe golfers or a reason not to play for existing ones.

Club VPAR is available to golfers of all standards, with three membership tiers, starting from just £3.49 a month and the option to pay either monthly or yearly. This allows members access to lower green fees at over 50 partner courses in the UK, with up to 50% off and all the money going to the course. Other benefits include: discounted golf lessons, free clinics, invitations to member-guest events, a VPAR handicap as well as perks and discounts from a host of brands.

Jason Stoop, CEO said, “Our mission at VPAR is to get people playing more golf and change the perception of the industry through technological innovation. Having spoken to our community, we saw a clear gap where golfers want a membership to fit around their lives, which doesn’t break the bank. So, we designed Club VPAR to cater for golfers who haven’t considered joining a club but also importantly, added enough value for golfers who are already members.”

Mark Williams, Golf Manager and Head Professional at Formby Hall said, “We’re excited to be part of this new initiative from VPAR. It’s great to see companies working to promote more golf and for us, it will help drive new business into the club.

For more information on Club VPAR and to join, download VPAR from either the App Store or Google Play Store or visit www.club.vpar.com

VPAR www.vpar.com