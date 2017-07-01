Managers’ Feedback of Huge Benefit To CSI

Europe’s leading golf management IT solutions provider, Club Systems International (CSI), has benefited from extensive feedback provided by a panel of golf club managers at a seminar recently hosted by the company at its Manchester headquarters.

The two-day, expenses-paid seminar saw five progressive club managers, from across the country, sit down with CSI management to discuss industry requirements for the years ahead and to determine what, as a modern club manager, they need from the company to be fully supported both now and in the future.

The panel featured David Brodie, Glenbervie GC, Falkirk; Wendy Holdsworth, Selby GC, Yorkshire; David Holmes, Prestbury GC, Cheshire; Tim Lowe, Betchworth Park GC, Surrey; and Gary Pearce, from Fulford GC, in York, who all sat down for a ‘round-table’ discussion with senior CSI staff members including managing director Richard Peabody – recently named as one of golf’s top-10 innovators by Golf Inc magazine – relationship manager Darren Wood, who organised and moderated the sessions, product manager Lee Power, and national sales manager Gary Hamilton.

Wood explained: “Club Systems prides itself on being the market leader and setting industry standards when it comes to customer service and new technology. Listening to our customers and reacting to feedback is at the heart of our business.

“To take this to the next level we invited some of the UK’s most forward-thinking club managers to spend a few days with us at our central Manchester HQ. During the focus sessions we presented current developments, future developments, took feedback on current products and services and discussed our industry in general.

“The feedback from the five attendees was incredibly useful and our development team has enough ideas to keep them busy for the next few years … and beyond. It was a hugely beneficial exercise and reaffirms this to be a very exciting time for both CSI and its customers.”

In addition, the group also discussed the role of a modern club manager and the future of the golf industry as a whole.

All the attendees felt the two days were time well spent and Lowe said: “There are some fantastic updates coming on the responsive side of things from Club Systems, whether it’s websites, the new ClubV1 members’ hub, the HowDidiDo smartphone app … all of them are fantastic additions for golf club members. I’m really looking forward to seeing the benefits of what comes over next few months.”

And Brodie added: “One of the first things I did, when I moved to Glenbervie, was to upgrade the club on to ClubV1 (CSI’s cloud-based management system). After speaking to golf clubs in the industry and seeing good things in the press, I was extremely keen to make the most of the cloud-based software so my secretaries could work from home.

“And that was just the tip of the iceberg. The user interface, as well as all the new aspects just built on everything that Club Systems already offered.”

Wood added: “Meeting with our customers enables excellent two-way dialogue and we look to do it as often as possible. Indeed, in October, we will once again be holding our traditional roadshow of visits to various golf clubs across the UK and Ireland, where we will showcase our range to customers new and old.”

Club Systems International Ltd www.clubsystems.com

Tags: Club Systems International, Darren Wood, David Brodie, David Holmes, Gary Hamilton, Gary Pearce, Lee Power, Richard Peabody, Tim Lowe, Wendy Holdsworth