Lister Wilder takes on the South West for Trilo

Vanmac BV, manufacturers of the Trilo brand of Blowers and vacs, have announced the appointment of Lister Wilder as new dealers for the South West of England – responsible for Berkshire, Hampshire, Dorset, Wiltshire, Gloucestershire and the Bristol regions.

Lister Wilder are a leading UK machinery dealership for the agriculture, construction, groundcare and arboricultural industries. In the groundcare sector, they support ranges from some of the industry’s foremost brands. Commenting on their appointment, Divisional Sales Director of Lister Wilder Phill Hughes said, “We are excited to be working with Trilo and are looking forward to promoting their products to our diverse customer base. The machines fit well within our existing range of brands and completes our core franchise offering to our golf, contractor, municipal, sports and private estate customers. We will also be adding several Trilo machines to our hire fleet to provide our customers access to the seasonal units without the financial outlay, as well as providing spare parts and service back-up to existing machines within our area.”

Jeremy Vincent, UK Factory Support Manager for Trilo added, “Having Lister Wilder on-board offering both sales and hire options is great news. The team deliver great products and great customer service and Trilo are excited about offering a more localised service across those regions.”

Lister Wilder www.listerwilder.co.uk/

Trilo www.trilo.com