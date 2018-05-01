Lignum and Golftech Fight Dementia with Alzheimer’s Society Partnership

Europe’s leading independent golf distributor Golftech has teamed up with Europe’s #1 golf tee, Lignum, to help U.K. charity the Alzheimer’s Society in its fight against dementia. For every sale of a promotional pack of Lignum tees the two companies will contribute 20p to the charity. With Lignum’s market leading technology and proven track record on the continent, that will add up to a sizeable contribution to the Alzheimer’s Society at the end of the year.

U.K. M.D. of Golftech, Ian Waddicar, is delighted to have made this agreement with a charity very close to his heart, “Alzheimer’s has touched my family in recent years so I have first-hand experience of both the devastating effect it has on individuals and their families and the incredible work performed by the Alzheimer’s Society. To be able to work with Lignum, who have been amazingly generous in their contribution, and have the support of the Golftech family in our efforts to help the charity means an awful lot to me. With the efforts we’re making and with the help of the golf industry I’m hoping we can make a real difference to other families just like mine.”

Stephanie Larkin, fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Society commented, “It’s really great to see GofTech uniting against dementia with the launch of their new Lignum Golf Tees. When launched, we shall receive 20p from each pack to support our work for people affected by dementia. We undertake ground-breaking research, provide local services and campaign for better rights and equalities for people affected by dementia. We simply couldn’t do any of this without their support and so we are extremely grateful to GolfTech and Lignum for their generosity.”

Lignum tees have grown to be the #1 tee in Europe through their unique graduated markings that promote consistency in teeing height, whatever club is being used. Made from microwood, a composite of recycled materials, the tees are recyclable and biodegradable while retaining superior levels of strength and flexibility.

Promotional packs of Lignum tees that support the Alzheimer’s Society are only available through Golftech. Please contact Ian Waddicar at office@golftech.eu or on 01204 383949 for more information on this fantastic partnership and to place your first order.

Alzheimer’s Society https://www.alzheimers.org.uk