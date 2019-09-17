Lichtenhein to step down from Ladies European Tour

The Ladies European Tour has announced that its chief executive, Mark Lichtenhein, will be stepping down at the end of September, following a hugely successful Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

Lichtenhein, who has been made a lifetime Honorary Member of the LET in recognition of his service to the Tour, first became involved with the LET when he joined the board in 2015 as a non-executive director, principally to advise on the LET’s television and media strategy. He was subsequently elected its non-executive chairman at the end of 2016 and was asked by the board to step in as executive chairman in August 2017. He stepped down from the board after the adoption of its new constitution at the end of 2018, and was asked by the new board to continue in his executive role through to the end of the current Solheim Cup cycle.

During his tenure, Lichtenhein has overseen a complete overhaul of the governance of the LET, bringing it in line with best practice in the sports industry, reinvigorated the LET’s commercial programme and conducted a strategic review of the LET’s business. He also played a pivotal role in bringing new tournaments to the LET. This has included new LET and LET Access Series events in Spain, France and the Czech Republic in 2019, as well new formats pioneered this year at the Jordan Mixed Open with the Challenge Tour and the Staysure Tour, and under lights in Dubai at the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic.

The LET board will now start a recruitment process for Lichtenhein’s successor and has appointed SRI in London to conduct the search. In the interim, Alexandra Armas will take over as CEO of the LET from October 1.

Lichtenhein, said: “It’s been a great privilege to work with so many talented players, sponsors, promoters, broadcasters, partners and colleagues during my time at the LET. The LET is a special tour and shines a light on the best of European and international women’s golf. I have enjoyed my time and am proud to have concluded my LET journey at a fantastic Solheim Cup in Gleneagles. I wish the LET well for the future.”

Marta Figueras-Dotti, Chair of the LET, said: “I want to thank Mark for everything he has done for the LET in the past four years. There has been a significant transformation in the professionalism of the LET under Mark’s guidance. This has been a key stage in our development, and I am delighted that Mark will always have a link to the Ladies European Tour as one of our honorary members.”