John Deere acquires OnLink golf software business

Highlighting the company’s focus on golf course technology solutions, John Deere has announced the acquisition of OnLink, an industry-leading golf course performance optimisation software platform based in the US. As a result, John Deere will acquire the OnLink platform and service agreements with all existing OnLink customers.

OnLink is a cloud-based golf course management platform that enables golf courses to collect data and manage equipment, labour, water, chemicals, nutrients and playing conditions.

“We know that data-driven decision making is key to improving agronomic outcomes and financial returns for our golf customers,” says Manny Gan, John Deere’s director of global golf sales and marketing. “This acquisition allows us to continue developing the OnLink platform with the data knowledge we’ve already built, to deliver insightful information to our customers.”

John Deere first began its relationship with OnLink in 2017 when it announced a collaboration with the company. With this acquisition, OnLink will become integrated into John Deere’s suite of technology solutions.

“We are proud and honoured to have an industry leader acquire our software platform,” says Walt Norley, OnLink founder and CEO. “Current and future OnLink users will have the benefit of John Deere, and its strong dealer network, to scale up the platform for further value and efficiency.”

OnLink is not currently available in John Deere’s European Region 2. To learn more about John Deere Golf and OnLink services, visit www.JohnDeere.com/Golf