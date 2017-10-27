Jack Nicklaus Signature Series drinkware collection now available

The Nicklaus Companies and Suncast Corporation have jointly announced that a line of drinkware inspired by the life and life style of Jack Nicklaus—the Golden Bear— is now available on https://jacknicklaus.suncast.com as well as on Amazon. The collection, which supports the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, helps round out a larger Nicklaus-branded offering in the food and beverage space by the company founded by Nicklaus, the record 18-time major champion, businessman, and philanthropist. The line includes a selection of versatile cooler caddies, as well as tumblers, wine chillers and more, created for use on and off the golf course—from the backyard to the back nine.

The Jack Nicklaus Signature Series created by Suncast Corporation complements Nicklaus-branded Golden Bear Lemonade by AriZona Beverages, Jack Nicklaus Wines by Terlato Wines, and water by AquaHydrate.

“Suncast Corporation is excited about its partnership with the Nicklaus Companies”, said Tom Tisbo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Suncast Corporation. “Not only do we feel our brand values align with that of the Nicklaus organization, but we also believe in giving back to our community.

“We have grown our business over the years by building our brand and that means quality products that perform well for the consumer. We feel this new collection of drinkware and soft-sided coolers complements not just the Nicklaus-branded offering of products, but also Suncast Corporation’s product offerings. Getting that exposure and spreading our message through brand partnerships is very meaningful to us.”

Currently featured within the Jack Nicklaus/Golden Bear-branded portfolio of offerings are Jack Nicklaus Apparel, Jack Nicklaus Ice Cream, Jack Nicklaus Golf Balls, Jack Nicklaus Wine, Jack Nicklaus Golden Bear Grill, Jack Nicklaus Academies, and more.

In addition to Suncast Corporation, the company’s marketing partners include AHEAD, AquaHydrate, AriZona Beverages, Delaware North, E-Z-GO , Perry Ellis International, Rolex, Schwan’s, Southwest Greens, SubZero and Wolf, Terlato Wines, and Toro.

Nicklaus Companies www.nicklaus.com