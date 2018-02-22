Introducing ChairNetwork.golf

This week sees the launch of ChairNetwork.golf, a new networking group designed to provide golf club chairmen and women with an accessible source of information, peer support and a forum for the exchange of ideas to aid in the successful running of their golf clubs.

Backed by The PGA and England Golf, the vision for ChairNetwork.golf comes from Jane Carter and Eddie Bullock, two leading consultants in the golf industry with a combined 70 years of experience working with clubs at every level.

This led them to identify that that this role is an increasingly complicated and onerous one to fulfil and yet no organisation exists to support this individual or encourage peer to peer knowledge sharing.

Eddie’s view is simple: “The role is changing. They are no longer just figureheads and the wealth of experience they have is invaluable to the golf industry. ChairNetwork.golf aims to foster the sharing of knowledge, best practice and increasing awareness of the challenges influencing the golf industry and the support available to golf clubs and their volunteers.”

Jane continues: “The golf industry is now seeing increased legislation, innovative technology and developments which impact clubs on a daily basis. Through our four key components; Networking, Social Golf, Education and Sharing Knowledge, ChairNetwork.golf seeks to facilitate access to the right information, giving guidance to make decisions knowledgably and reliably.”

Their views are supported by the leading golf industry bodies, The PGA and England Golf, two organisations who were keen to be involved from the start with this ground-breaking initiative.

Robert Maxfield, Chief Executive of The PGA explains: “We have long recognised the importance of the role and the increasing responsibility that the chair of the golf club faces. They are at the forefront of change and ChairNetwork.golf will provide an important route in ensuring they are supported by all sectors of the industry.”

He goes on to say: “We look forward to working with the chair of the golf clubs to foster an understanding of the role a PGA Professional can play within the golf club and how the PGA can support clubs and help grow the game.”

England Golf supports clubs to develop and thrive and Richard Flint, Participation and Club Support Director, commented: “England Golf is delighted to support ChairNetwork.golf. As part of our ambition to grow the game of golf in England it is vital to provide our affiliated golf clubs with high-quality support for their business and the opportunity to engage with key decision makers such as chairman and women will be valuable.”

In addition to support from partners, The PGA and England Golf, ChairNetwork.golf is an initiative that the Golf Club Managers’ Association sees great value in. Bob Williams, Chief Executive of the GCMA, had this to say: “The GCMA support ChairNetwork.golf, an initiative which will provide a platform for the group to build a network and community to contribute to the direction and development of their respective clubs”

ChairNetwork.golf is free to join. For more information contact eddiebullockgolf@icloud.com and to register go to http://chairnetwork.golf