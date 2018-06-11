In 90 Days 69 Golf Courses Launch Their Mobile Apps with Gallus Golf

From March 1st to May 31st, sixty-nine golf courses launched their apps with Gallus Golf. When comparing numbers of apps added by Gallus during this same time period in years past, this is a 150% increase from 2017 and 330% from 2016.

These statistics reflect the value of mobile technology and its vast penetration into market. This summer of 2018 marks the 10 year mark of mobile applications inception, and in that short time there are over 2.2 million apps available in Apple App Store with over 197 billion mobile app downloads worldwide. . When comparing the time people spend on technology devices, on average, 57% is spent on mobile devices.

Gallus say that given the market’s dependency on mobile applications, it’s no surprise we are seeing golf clubs adopting this technology more and more each year. Golf clubs understand the value mobile brings to their customers in a variety of areas such as <a href=”https://gallusgolf.com/features/”>online bookings, tournament scoring, on course golf GPS, messaging, direct food & beverage ordering</a>, as well as utilizing their branded app as a hub for marketing initiatives.

Mobile apps connect courses and golfers directly, enhancing the customer experience on and off the course. Among the 69 new courses added, 14 are private country clubs. Adding to the member experience and expected customer service a club should provide its members, the apps are a perfect fit.

Included in the private clubs and resorts added are The Fairmont Banff Springs Golf Club, Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge Golf Club, Falmouth Country Club, Legacy Pines Golf and Country Club, and Cherry Creek Golf Club.

In the short time these clubs have been promoting their app they are experiencing a strong customer demand with their engaged users. For example, Cherry Creek Golf Club began promoting their app in the beginning of April 2018, and within a two-month time period they have nearly 1,000 app downloads and have produced 147 direct revenue generated activities.

Because of this enormous growth, Gallus is investing considerable efforts and funds into deepening the connection between course and customer/member. Short and long term future plans include integrations with Point-of-Sale systems with Artificial Intelligence for smart messaging, manufacturers for direct E-Commerce opportunities, and other software providers to include a suite of best-in-class services all from the mobile app as a hub.

