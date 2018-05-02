HONMA Golf appoints Sports Impact to promote brand across Europe

HONMA Golf, the world’s most exclusive golf brand with sets of hand-crafted clubs acquired for up to £50,000, has appointed UK marketing agency Sports Impact to raise its profile across Europe.

The premier Japanese golf manufacturer for over half century is looking to mirror its success in Asia and the United States in appealing to more European golfers wanting customised luxury equipment that performs to exacting standards and also delivers on high class styling. At least 100 people are involved in making each Honma golf club and many are owned by some of the world’s most famous celebrity golfers who have added gold or platinum finishes to their sets.

“We see a great opportunity for our product range among the largest golf playing nations and have identified Sports Impact as the agency to help us achieve our goals in Europe,” said Alejandro Sanchez, General Manager of HONMA Golf Europe based in Switzerland.

“Honma stands alone in the golf world in producing all of its club components as if they were a work of art and the value can be seen in the craftsmanship and attention to detail in maximising quality materials,” he added. “Now we’re looking to convey these messages to the European golfing population as the brand profile on Tour is also about to be raised.”

Over the past two years, Honma TOUR WORLD series clubs in the hands of elite Tour players have captured a total of 37 titles around the globe. They are played by #2 in the Rolex Ranking Best female player Shan-Shan Feng and #4 SoYeon Ryu. At the same time, the Honma BERES series recently gained recognition with a 2018 Golf Digest Gold Award.

In the UK, the brand’s distinctive products can be found at such prestigious venues as Wentworth Club, The Wisley, Royal Cinque Ports, The Grove and Burnham & Berrow.

“As the leading luxury brand in golf for almost 60 years, Honma has a strong reputation for crafting highly desirable products that are in a class of their own and so we take pride in being asked to promote the range across Europe,” said agency CEO John Collard.

