Global Edition

HONMA Clubs Go On Nationwide Tour

4.16pm 18th May 2018 - Corporate

HONMA Golf, the world’s most exclusive golf brand, will be showcasing its latest range of luxury golf clubs at over 40 demo day events across the UK this summer.

Among the high-profile clubs selected to host the prestigious events from next week to the end of August are The Wisley, Silvermere, The Grove, Royal Cinque Ports, Worplesdon and The Wentworth Club.

Those attending the events will be able to trial hand-crafted premium drivers, irons, fairway woods, hybrids, wedges and putters from the    BERES S-06, TOUR WORLD 737 and BeZEAL 535 series, including models specifically designed for lady golfers.

“Presenting our new range at these clubs and specialist venues represents a great step forward in raising the profile of HONMA Golf and its exclusive products,” said Michael Probert, UK Sales Manager. “There are clubs to appeal to golfers of all standards and unrivalled bespoke customisation options for them to choose from,” he added.

Over the past two years, HONMA TOUR WORLD series clubs in the hands of elite Tour players have captured a total of 37 titles around the globe. The HONMA BERES series recently gained recognition with a 2018 Golf Digest Gold Award.

Product Specialist John Bragger, with 16 years of experience in customising clubs, will be advising golfers at the events as they receive personal custom fitting sessions using the premium golf clubs.

“This is a great opportunity to show the high level of quality that HONMA Golf clubs can offer in terms of both performance and design,” said John. “Golfers will get the chance to experience a professional custom fitting session with clubs that are produced as if they were a work of art,” he added.

The list of demo events and dates in May and June is as follows:

  • Golf Addiction – 22nd May – 2pm – 6pm
  • The Wisley – 23rd May – 2pm – 6pm
  • Worplesdon GC – 24th May – 2pm – 6pm
  • Rayleigh Range – 29th May – 2pm – 6pm
  • Farleigh GC – 30th May – 2pm – 6pm
  • UK Golf Academy – 31st May – 2pm – 6pm
  • Chart Hills – 1st June – 2pm – 6pm
  • Royal Cinque Ports – 2nd June – 11am – 3pm
  • Chestfield – 5th June – 2pm – 6pm
  • Midlands Four Ashes – 6th June – 2pm – 6pm
  • Wentworth Club – 7th June – 1pm – 5pm
  • Saffron Walden – 8th June – 1pm – 6pm
  • Core Golf – 12th June – TBC
  • Silvermere – 13th June – 3pm – 7pm
  • Moor Park GC – 14th June – 1pm – 6pm
  • Haywards Heath – 15th June – 1pm – 6pm
  • Midlands Stonebridge – 20th June – 2pm – 6pm
  • Burnham and Berrow GC – 21st June – 1pm – 6pm
  • The Grove – 22nd June – 2pm – 6pm
  • UK Golf Academy – 27th June – 2pm – 6pm
  • Chigwell – 28th June – 2pm – 6pm
  • Ross Jackson Golf – 29th June – 1pm – 6pm

HONMA Golf www.honmagolfeurope.com

       

 •  • 
You can see the latest news letter here.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.            

Use the tabs above to select the section(s) which you wish to search.

Enter the name of the person, place, organisation or topic for which you are searching. Use as many words as required - there is no need to enclose them in quotation marks. Prefixing a search term with a hyphen/minus-sign will exclude results matching that term.

For example 'artificial -turf' will return results containing 'artificial' but not 'turf'.

In each month and year listed below every article that has ever appeared in golfbusinessnews is reproduced in reverse date order.