HONMA Clubs Go On Nationwide Tour

HONMA Golf, the world’s most exclusive golf brand, will be showcasing its latest range of luxury golf clubs at over 40 demo day events across the UK this summer.

Among the high-profile clubs selected to host the prestigious events from next week to the end of August are The Wisley, Silvermere, The Grove, Royal Cinque Ports, Worplesdon and The Wentworth Club.

Those attending the events will be able to trial hand-crafted premium drivers, irons, fairway woods, hybrids, wedges and putters from the BERES S-06, TOUR WORLD 737 and BeZEAL 535 series, including models specifically designed for lady golfers.

“Presenting our new range at these clubs and specialist venues represents a great step forward in raising the profile of HONMA Golf and its exclusive products,” said Michael Probert, UK Sales Manager. “There are clubs to appeal to golfers of all standards and unrivalled bespoke customisation options for them to choose from,” he added.

Over the past two years, HONMA TOUR WORLD series clubs in the hands of elite Tour players have captured a total of 37 titles around the globe. The HONMA BERES series recently gained recognition with a 2018 Golf Digest Gold Award.

Product Specialist John Bragger, with 16 years of experience in customising clubs, will be advising golfers at the events as they receive personal custom fitting sessions using the premium golf clubs.

“This is a great opportunity to show the high level of quality that HONMA Golf clubs can offer in terms of both performance and design,” said John. “Golfers will get the chance to experience a professional custom fitting session with clubs that are produced as if they were a work of art,” he added.

The list of demo events and dates in May and June is as follows:

Golf Addiction – 22nd May – 2pm – 6pm

The Wisley – 23rd May – 2pm – 6pm

Worplesdon GC – 24th May – 2pm – 6pm

Rayleigh Range – 29th May – 2pm – 6pm

Farleigh GC – 30th May – 2pm – 6pm

UK Golf Academy – 31st May – 2pm – 6pm

Chart Hills – 1st June – 2pm – 6pm

Royal Cinque Ports – 2nd June – 11am – 3pm

Chestfield – 5th June – 2pm – 6pm

Midlands Four Ashes – 6th June – 2pm – 6pm

Wentworth Club – 7th June – 1pm – 5pm

Saffron Walden – 8th June – 1pm – 6pm

Core Golf – 12th June – TBC

Silvermere – 13th June – 3pm – 7pm

Moor Park GC – 14th June – 1pm – 6pm

Haywards Heath – 15th June – 1pm – 6pm

Midlands Stonebridge – 20th June – 2pm – 6pm

Burnham and Berrow GC – 21st June – 1pm – 6pm

The Grove – 22nd June – 2pm – 6pm

UK Golf Academy – 27th June – 2pm – 6pm

Chigwell – 28th June – 2pm – 6pm

Ross Jackson Golf – 29th June – 1pm – 6pm

