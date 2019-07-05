Headland Amenity strengthens technical support team

Headland Amenity has appointed a new Regional Technical Manager for the eastern counties to support the company’s continued investment, growth and increase in sales.

Experienced former course manager Peter Blackaby joins the team in a role that will see him working closely with turf managers to deliver Headland’s customer-focused, practical approach to nutritional management.

Blackaby has held a number of greenkeeper and course manager positions throughout his career, building up a wealth of knowledge on the tools and techniques required to maintain top quality playing surfaces. More recently, he has worked independently as a franchisee of a lawn care company, where he gained invaluable experience of conducting site visits and working together with clients on the structuring of a ground’s improvement programme.

Speaking about his new role with Headland Amenity, Blackaby said: “When I saw the position come up, I just had to go for it – it presented a fantastic opportunity to join one of the leading innovators in the fine and sports turf industry.

“I have used Headland products through the majority of my career and have always found them to achieve fantastic results. I am excited to be returning to the sector I enjoy the most and look forward to sharing my knowledge with faces old and new, helping them to achieve their objectives.”