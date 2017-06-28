Greg Norman Announces Material Investment in Shot Tracer

Greg Norman has announced a material investment in Shot Tracer – the fast-growing sports app in 20 countries around the world that features ball tracking for performance improvement and fun animations for social media sharing.

Norman and his investing partner David Chessler have acquired a 50 percent stake in the parent company, Visual Vertigo, and have plans to expand Shot Tracer into new sports verticals. Currently available for golf and baseball, Shot Tracer has potential applications in many other sports.

Launched in 2016, Shot Tracer’s user-friendly design allows anyone with an iPhone or Android to record their swing or putt via the phone’s camera and track their ball flight similar to radar tracking. In addition to ball flight tracing, features of the app include golf swing strobe motion video sequences, putt tracing, GPS-measured shot distance, 3D map ball flight tracing, swing comparison and special effects such as explosions, splashes and smoke. Each video can also be personalized with the user’s name, score and a custom logo. Once the video is created and saved in the photo gallery, it can easily be shared across all social media platforms at the touch of a button.

“Enhancing the golfer experience and finding ways to change the way golf is viewed and played is of paramount importance to me and Shot Tracer checks all the boxes,” said Greg Norman. “This app allows the everyday golfer to have a launch monitor in his pocket for only $6.99 and the filters and animations make it fun to share. I am thrilled to add Shot Tracer to my portfolio as we take another step in expanding our connected sports media and content network.”

“Partnering with one of the biggest names in sports is incredibly exciting for us. When cutting-edge technology and leading business minds collide, the possibilities are endless,” said Alex Kleszcz, CEO of Visual Vertigo. “We now have such a strong team behind us and look forward to continuing to launch revolutionary new software applications.”

The 4.5-star rated app is available for download on iTunes and Google Play. Shot Tracer is fully-released for Apple and available for download in Beta for Android users. A Shot Tracer demo video is available HERE.

Shot Tracer www.shottracerapp.com

Greg Norman www.shark.com

Tags: Alex Kleszcz, David Chessler, Greg Norman, Shot Tracer, Visual Vertigo