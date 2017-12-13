Goring & Streatley has ‘Customer Care’ at the forefront of its business

Goring & Streatley GC founded in 1895 is an 18 hole, 6355 yard, par 71 golf course set in an area of outstanding natural beauty, with an ambitious strategy that will align their reputation to some of the highest regarded clubs in the business.

The General Manager, Martin Hucklesby, has firm aspirations to deliver ‘excellence’, and as a result, Goring & Streatley are the latest avant-garde club to join the ever expanding 59club network.

After a career forged in Greenkeeping, and then as a GM in the commercial golf market with Members clubs and in Crown Golf, Martin has further reinforced his ideology that customer care needs to be at the forefront of his marketing strategy.

In search of an industry regarded quality mark for customer service, Martins investigations naturally lead him to 59club. After a meeting with 59club Director Matt Roberts, Martin wasted no time in engaging the services of Europe’s leading customer service benchmarking and training provider.

Martin commented: “I was drawn to 59club having observed their obvious success rates over the years. After witnessing club after club join their network, I conducted a little research of my own, and it was immediately obvious that we had to be part of 59club.

“With unrivalled benchmarking tools and a renowned method of recording standards across the industry, we stand to reap the advantages of a proven strategy that will see us compete at the very top. This is our time to shine; I have never felt more confident of the reality that ‘excellence’ will be achieved.”

Matt commented; “It was a great pleasure to share Martin’s passionate ideology for the future of the club, we look forward to assisting the team at Goring & Streatley to align their Customer Service levels and sales etiquette with some of the very best regarded experiences in golf.”

59club’s service includes a series of mystery shopper audits, customer satisfaction surveys and training courses. As a result of the innovative my59 software system managers can now also independently monitor their own service levels with complete access to the wealth of industry leading benchmarking tools.

Having literately taken the industry by storm, 59club has deservedly earned the backing of the PGA, England Golf, The GCMA and The Foremost Group as well as maintaining an enviable portfolio of clients around the globe. It’s little wonder that the businesses that have chosen to join 59club are at the top of their game.

As an industry we can ignore the benefits, or we can learn from those who precede us. Goring & Streatley has chosen progression, and with 59club there is only one way to go.

Goring & Streatley Golf Club https://www.goringgolf.co.uk/

59club http://www.59club.com