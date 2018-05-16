GOLFTEC on Board with Asian Golf Industry Federation

A rapidly expanding presence in the region, GOLFTEC – the top employer of PGA professionals – has joined the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF). Last year saw the Grand Opening of its Singapore Instructional Centre, the company’s most recent expansion into the Asian market.

Offering five teaching and practice bays, two large putting greens and TECFIT club-fitting services, the Singapore facility joined Japan, Korea, Hong Kong and Canada as the latest international example of GOLFTEC’s global expansion. Each of the company’s new locations are tailored for total golf immersion and provide students with new amenities, game improvement products and services, an extensive digital experience and comfortable furniture in common areas.

“The overseas interest in GOLFTEC has picked up tremendous steam in recent years, especially in Southeast Asia,” said Joe Assell, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GOLFTEC. Our world-renowned approach to instruction and club-fitting has revolutionised the way that golfers learn and improve and we’re excited to bring our unique approach to Singapore.”

Australian Scott Barr, an Asian Tour player and long-time Singapore resident, has assumed the role of Director of Business Development, GOLFTEC Singapore.

Barr said: “Last April marked the company’s 22nd anniversary. Over more than two decades GOLFTEC has posted unrivalled category growth, including a 98% increase in revenue since 2010. Located at Republic Plaza II in Raffles Place, the Singapore facility showcases GOLFTEC’s vibrant new in-centre design scheme, which promotes a dynamic and holistic golf experience through an inviting and inspiring atmosphere.”

Anurag Mathur, Executive Director of Pro Golf Asia, GOLFTEC’s master licensee in Southeast Asia, said: “Our vision is to expand across the major cities in Southeast Asia – Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Jakarta – and we see a successful business and organisation in Singapore acting as a gateway to these cities and markets. We are also in discussions with GOLFTEC corporate to leverage our presence in Hong Kong to enter the large golf markets of Shenzhen and Guangzhou in southern China.”

Eric Lynge, the AGIF’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “It’s been wonderful to see the success that GOLFTEC has enjoyed across Asia. Clearly GOLFTEC’s presence in the region has been good for the game and we welcome them to the Federation as an Indoor Facility Member.”

The largest driver of new business comes from referrals by current students who drop an average of seven strokes from their scorecard. GOLFTEC taught nearly one million lessons in 2017.

The global GOLFTEC coaching team is comprised of experienced professionals, most of whom are PGA professionals and have taught thousands of lessons.

Each goes through a rigorous multi-week certification at GOLFTEC University including continued advanced training to master the analysis of golf swing mechanics, the technology utilised by GOLFTEC and the most productive teaching techniques.

Committed to strengthening the industry and hiring the best staff, GOLFTEC is the largest employer of PGA professionals in the world.

Every student at GOLFTEC starts with a Swing Evaluation, which provides a fact-based diagnosis and measurable path to improvement, followed by a certified personal coach recommending a specific game plan. While the majority of lessons are taught indoors in private bays, coaches also accompany players for on-course/outdoor lessons to ensure they are comfortable in real world situations.