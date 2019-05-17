GOLFTEC Experiences Record Setting First Quarter

GOLFTEC – the world leader in golf lessons and premium club fittings – opened 2019 with the most successful first quarter in company history, providing over 250,000 golf lessons and increasing year-over-year merchandise sales by over 20%.

During this period, GOLFTEC opened five new or re-modelled Training Centres, including its first location in China. The company taught its 9 millionth lesson in January, an area of the business that continues to thrive, as GOLFTEC Coaches taught over 10 percent more lessons in Q1 2019 than during the same period in 2018.

GOLFTEC’s club fitting program continues to be a widespread success, with year-over-year Q1 fittings up 40 percent. The TOUR-like fitting experience combines swing characteristics with ball flight data to help identify optimal golf equipment for each student. An array of clubhead/shaft options are available to perfectly match players of any skill level with the clubs that best meet their needs. Nearly 75 percent of all golfers who experience a GOLFTEC driver fitting gain an average of 25 yards over their previous equipment.

“Our momentum both domestically and internationally has picked up tremendous steam over the past year, and we’re showing no signs of slowing down,” says Joe Assell, Co-Founder and CEO of GOLFTEC. “What I’m most proud of is knowing we’ve helped hundreds of thousands of golfers improve, as our mission has always been to help people play better golf.”

Conducting more lessons than any company in the world, GOLFTEC’s unique fact-based approach has led to the average player dropping seven strokes from their scorecard. Lessons are taught one-on-one by Certified Personal Coaches, mostly in indoor bays that utilize proprietary teaching technology. Developing a comprehensive improvement plan for each student is the foundation of GOLFTEC’s philosophy.

The renowned, global GOLFTEC coaching team is comprised of experienced instructors, most of whom are PGA Professionals and have taught thousands of lessons. Each goes through a rigorous multi-week certification at GOLFTEC University including continued, advanced training to master the analysis of golf swing mechanics, the technology utilized by GOLFTEC and the most productive teaching techniques. Committed to strengthening the industry and hiring only the best staff, GOLFTEC is the largest employer of PGA Instructors in the world.

