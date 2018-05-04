GolfBuddy Introduces Free Counter Top Display

GolfBuddy, the world-leading developer of distance measuring devices made exclusively for golfers, is driving sales of its latest GPS and Laser DMD’s by introducing a free space-saving counter top display for its G.B. customers.

Available absolutely free with an order of just 4 units, the stylish display is compatible with all of GolfBuddy’s latest products, including the WT6 and WTX GPS watches, LR7 laser range finder, Voice X micro GPS and the soon to be released VTX handheld unit.

Ian Waddicar, M.D. of Golftech, GolfBuddy’s G.B. distributor explains his thinking behind the offer, “Great looking POS that displays products in a compact, well presented area can be the difference between making a sale in store and a golfer going off and finding a product online. GPS and laser units aren’t the easiest to display well so we’ve designed this fantastic looking unit that sits on a counter or similar flat surface. It gets in the customer’s eye line and encourages them to take a look and better understand the product. It really does act as an extra salesperson.”

The counter display units are available with immediate effect. To get one for your retail outlet, contact office@golftech.eu to discuss your order of 4 GolfBuddy units.

GolfBuddy http://eu.golfbuddyglobal.com